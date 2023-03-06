Solutions Architect

Solution Architects, (Mid to Senior Level)
They must have experience in Core Networks
The Role:
Description
Solution Architect, you will own the integrated solution and architecture design of the overall technology landscape. You will define and design a future-ready Business and IT architecture to support long term business strategy of our customers. You are responsible to put forward innovative ideas and approaches to enhance our Telecom customers strategic position on the market. To achieve this, you will collaborate with multiple internal and external (third party) teams as needed.
We are looking for Architects who meet the following criteria:
o Minimum 5 + years’ experience in domain in wide range of roles – Architecture, Pre-Sales, Delivery and Operations
o Knowledge and experience in BSS and OSS Platforms – Siebel/CRM, Salesforce, IBM MDM, Contract Management, Oracle OCH, UIM, SAS Campaign Management, velocity, IBM Sterling Suite (OM, CPQ), BPM, Enterprise Integration Platforms, Comptel Service Activation and Provisioning, Mediation and Billing, Service Assurance platforms
o Must have experience in eTOM, SID and NGOSS Framework
o Proven experience in structured Transition Management, Large Deal Support, Pre-Sales /Business Development, and Operations
o Enterprise and Data Architecture, Solution Engineering experience
o Demonstrated skills in Team Leadership, Coaching, Practice Development, Competency building
o Knowledge of Design Thinking approach, Excellent Oral and Written Communications and Presentation Skills
o Strong background in solution architecture preferably with leading telecom companies or in Telecom vertical of tier-1 IT services companies
o Must be self-motivated, analytical, detail oriented, organized and pursue excellence on all tasks
o Excellent communication and presentation skills, both verbal and written
o Ability to solve problems using a creative and logical mind set
o Ability to articulate the value of technical capabilities to C-suite audience
Optional skills
o SDN, NFV, Internet of Things
o Data Science, AI and ML Platforms (Python libraries)
o Emerging Products and Services on Cloud (AWS, Azure, GCP)
Technology Skills Exposure
OS & Virtualization Platforms: Linux (Ubuntu, Red Hat, SUSE), Sun Solaris, HPUX, Windows, Digital VMS, ICL VME, IBM MVS, VMWare, Hypervisor, Docker
Databases: Oracle, MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, IDMSX
Programming Languages: C/C++, Java, Python, JavaScript, PHP,
Frameworks: Node.js, Angular, React, .NET, Django, Laravel, Lumen, Data Analytics and Visualization – Redash, Kibana, D3,js
DevOps Tools: git, gitlab, Bitbucket, Maven, Ant, Jenkins, Ansible, Chef, Puppet, Vagrant
Integration & Middleware: RabbitMQ, MuleSoft, Oracle AIA, Splunk, Elastic Search, Logstash, RESTful API Services, Okta IDM/SSO
Web Application Servers: Apache HTTP, Tomcat, JBoss, Jetty, Web sphere, Web logic
Cloud: AWS EC2, RDS, Route 53, Lambda, SES, SNS, Aurora DB, S3
E-Commerce: Opencart, Magento, Zencart
BPM Servers: Camunda, Processmaker, IBM Bluemix
ERP: Siebel, Oracle Applications 12, SAP PS, SAS CMS
Design Tools: Rational Suite, ER/Studio, BPMN, System Architect
Telecom: eTOM Business Framework, NGOSS, SID, BSS and OSS Platforms
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture