Splunk Developer – Semi Remote/ Midrand – R680 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midridge Park

A fantastic opportunity to join a team of specialists developers working on the next generation of software systems

If you are a passionate Splunk developer with a cloud focus, willing to take a lead role, sharing knowledge and giving guidance, are thrilled about latest technologies, full of energy and ambition, hands-on and not afraid of making your hands dirty, this is the right position for you.

Core understanding of and working experience with:

Relevant IT Degree / Diploma / equivalent work Experience.

+6 years’ experience in as a Splunk Developer

Speaking German (advantageous).

Agile experience (advantageous).

ITIL process knowledge and work experience (advantageous)

At least 6 years’ worth of experience in Splunk,

Experience in Splunk Cluster Setup and management

Experience in data pre-processing within Splunk

Experience in statistical modelling within Splunk

Strong background in the concept and development of Splunk environment, templates & apps

