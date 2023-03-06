Splunk Developer – Semi Remote/ Midrand – R680 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A fantastic opportunity to join a team of specialists developers working on the next generation of software systems
If you are a passionate Splunk developer with a cloud focus, willing to take a lead role, sharing knowledge and giving guidance, are thrilled about latest technologies, full of energy and ambition, hands-on and not afraid of making your hands dirty, this is the right position for you.
Core understanding of and working experience with:
- Relevant IT Degree / Diploma / equivalent work Experience.
- +6 years’ experience in as a Splunk Developer
- Speaking German (advantageous).
- Agile experience (advantageous).
- ITIL process knowledge and work experience (advantageous)
- At least 6 years’ worth of experience in Splunk,
- Experience in Splunk Cluster Setup and management
- Experience in data pre-processing within Splunk
- Experience in statistical modelling within Splunk
- Strong background in the concept and development of Splunk environment, templates & apps
Desired Skills:
- ITIL
- Splunk
- Agile
- Cloud