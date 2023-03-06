System Administrator at DAV Professional Placement Group – Gauteng Parktown

A pharmaceutical company based in Parktown, Johannesburg is seeking a Salesforce Administrator to serve as the technology business partner to Medical Representative Team, Marketing and Medical providing leadership to support and improve the functioning and capabilities of the company’s Pharmaceuticals’ CRM platform.

RESPONSIBILITIES

To serve as primary technical and operational expert for company’s Pharmaceuticals’ Salesforce & Veeva CRM system

Manage [URL Removed] data feeds and other integrations with SSIS and SFDC utilities

Provide Medical Representative Team with field support for targeting or alignment and call plan enquiries

Support marketing and advertising agencies with CRM integration of Vault PromoMats materials

Prioritize, research and respond to all Medical Representative Operations and Medical field related questions

Work closely with Sales and Marketing leadership to support promotional campaigns, CME programs, CRM programs, KOL development programs, Veeva reporting and other commercial initiatives

Design and perform analyses on various Medical Representative activities and initiatives

Manage the planning, implementation, configuration, and ongoing administration of company’s Pharmaceuticals’ Salesforce & Veeva CRM deployments, complete regular internal system audits, and preparation for upgrades

Ensure compliance with corporate policies and procedures, as well as all other applicable laws and regulations

Assist the Medical Representative Team with new CRM policies, procedures and system capabilities

Track application changes with version control and ensure that release management is documented and saved

Leverage problem-solving skills to analyse, measure, and recommend solutions

Understand, build and give direction to internal and external teams

Synthesize and communicate results through oral and written presentations

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s degree in IS, IT, Computer Science, Business Science, Engineering or Marketing Management

Veeva Certified & Veeva Vault experience (beneficial)

Minimum of 5 years Salesforce/ Veeva Administration experience

MS SQL Server; SSIS experience

Experience in utilising data reporting and analytics tools (eg. Power BI)

Operations and analytics experience within the pharmaceutical industry (preferred)

Desired Skills:

Salesforce

System administration

veeva

CRM

