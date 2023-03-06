System Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

A well-established business is seeking a System Engineer.

Qualification:

B.Eng./B.Sc. (Eng) with 4+ years

M.Eng with 3+ years

PhD/D.Eng. with 1+ years

Experience:

Integration, test and verification of complicated systems.

Applied Systems Engineering across the multiple lifecycle stages of a system or product, at all levels up to user systems (L5) of the systems hierarchy.

Use of Computer-aided Systems Engineering Tools (e.g. CORE)

Application and control of systems engineering processes and procedures.

Baseline establishment and management.

Change control.

Knowledge:

Recognized domain knowledge of systems engineering, technology and/or software, based on theoretical aspects and experience in systems engineering methods, procedures, tools and techniques.

Configuration management and configuration management systems.

Systems Engineering Standards, e.g. ISO/IEC/IEEE 15288 & 15289, Quality assurance systems (ISO 9001)

Knowledge of the PFMA and related procurement regulations

