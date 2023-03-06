Systems Administrator at Overseas Administration Management

The Systems Administrator/ support manager will support and maintain the Microsoft Windows domain, Linux servers and provide desktop support for local users. Log all issues and actions taken on company help desk ticket system. The position will report directly to the general IT Manager.

General requirements:

Provide 3rd line assistance to help desk technicians.- Provide reactive and proactive support on our local networks including, but not limited to:Managing Windows Servers, i.e., checking event viewer for errors and [URL Removed] Department Profile software deployment within Group [URL Removed] pfSense firewall and adding routes/services as [URL Removed] management, including setting up of new switches and monitoring as required for issues. Working with VLAN’s.Managing Proxy servers – Squid on linux [URL Removed] and installation of MS SQL Servers and [URL Removed] backups are running correctly and correct on errors. Run restores if [URL Removed] new Access Control tags and extensions on our telephony systems- Ensure compliance to all safety and security protocols including anti-virus controls and maintenances. – Document all resolutions and procedures for future reference.- Implement company computer policy to ensure data security.- Updating of computer inventory and user database.- Maintain High levels of confidentiality with regard to the information being processed, stored or accessed by users whilst supporting them.- Be available, on a rota basis, to provide assistance out of hours to branches operating on different time zones.- Other duties as assigned by the General IT Manager.

Perform hardware and software installations.- Assist with IT reports as required. – Learn fundamental operations of commonly used software, hardware, and other equipment.

Take ownership of problems until full resolution.- Take ownership of assigned projects and deadlines.- Document external delays which hinder adherence to time schedule.- Report project progress to all stakeholders on a regular basis.- Manage allocated tickets to ensure regular updates are gathered, logged and the user involved informed.- Propose solutions and improvements at all times- This position requires high levels or confidentiality and accountability.

MIN : 5 years Continuous IT experience in a similar position.- Windows and Linux Server skillset.- Networking and network security skillset.- Reliable and respectful of confidentiality.- Advantageous to have previous management experience.- Advantageous to speak another European language such as Dutch, French, German or Spanish.- Good excel and reporting skills- Solutions orientated.

This is an office based position.

Desired Skills:

System administration

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Over the last decade Overseas AM has grown to become a trusted outsource partner to many businesses globally. Acting as an extension of your company, we are equipped to handle any long term or short term project with professional, multilingual employees ensuring a successful outcome to your project.

As a member of BPESA (Business Process Enabling South Africa) we are able to align ourselves with companies with shared interests to create a powerful network that supports the aims and objectives of BPESA to help raise the standards in the industry to international best practice.

Discuss your next project with our team of professionals and allow us to create a customised “plug in – plug out” solution for your business.

Overseas AM has various professionally staffed business centres to offer you the most up-to-date knowledge in several strategic business areas dedicated to logistics and mobility management.

Logistics coordination and mobility management: With our dedicated relocation and mobility management services, we ensure smooth transfers and relocations all around the world. Our teams are experts in worldwide logistics and are committed to professional and timely communication for 360o satisfaction.

Marketing and communications: We go beyond to enhance your marketing and sales needs. Our tenders’ teams assist with personalised management of your tenders, while our talented design team focuses on all communications collateral like brochures, websites, etc. We offer editing and copywriting services in multiple languages.

Technology: We provide 360° technical assistance: hardware/software installation, maintenance and programming.

Accounting and auditing: Processed on the software package of your choice.

Insurance and claims management: Our teams of qualified and certified claims administrators deal promptly with any claim and provide fair and efficient services to all insured customers.

Learn more/Apply for this position