Systems analyst at Datonomy Solutions

Systems Analyst

Systems Analyst that has come through the ranks of Business Analyst and help us look at everything realistically, and they’re able to link the processes to the system, how everything is stitched together.

Strong Systems Analysts have versatile skills that can be applied in many places in the program.

Output/Core Tasks:

Understanding of Requirements specifications

Assistance with Functional specifications

Development of technical specifications for product and process requirements, including integration mapping

Logical system design (Independent of Technology) – Use Case Realisation Documentation & Logical Data Model

Analyse Non-Functional Requirements

Check the UC and UI doc to make sure that the information in it is correct

Add mappings to the UI doc

Generate the xml for the value objects

Update the schema file (if needed)

Make changes to the Domain (if needed)

Create & update Integration specifications

Support to developers and testers

Create xml and xsd for new reports

Update specifications for reports or add new ones

Help with the testing of the reports

Input for various UI prototypes, end user and reports

Assist with draft of iteration plan – scoping and estimation

Database mappings

Qualifications:

Grade 12

Any tertiary qualifications with emphasis on technical related courses such as systems design, UML and OO A&D methodology will be a very strong advantage

Experience:

3-4 years relevant experience in system analysis and design

At least 5 years IT experience

Experience in life assurance or broader financial services industry will be an advantage

Knowledge:

Sound understanding of web technology landscape

Sound understanding of the Software Development process and methodology in the IT Organisation

Sound knowledge of Sanlam’s products and quotation system will be an advantage.

Thorough understanding of OO concepts, design principles and design patterns

Knowledge of the Service Oriented Architecture (SOA) will be recommendable

Desired Skills:

Systems

analyst

Business Analyst

Learn more/Apply for this position