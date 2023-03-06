Systems analyst at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Cape Town

Systems Analyst
Systems Analyst that has come through the ranks of Business Analyst and help us look at everything realistically, and they’re able to link the processes to the system, how everything is stitched together.
Strong Systems Analysts have versatile skills that can be applied in many places in the program.
Output/Core Tasks:
- Understanding of Requirements specifications
- Assistance with Functional specifications
- Development of technical specifications for product and process requirements, including integration mapping
- Logical system design (Independent of Technology) – Use Case Realisation Documentation & Logical Data Model
- Analyse Non-Functional Requirements
- Check the UC and UI doc to make sure that the information in it is correct
- Add mappings to the UI doc
- Generate the xml for the value objects
- Update the schema file (if needed)
- Make changes to the Domain (if needed)
- Create & update Integration specifications
- Support to developers and testers
- Create xml and xsd for new reports
- Update specifications for reports or add new ones
- Help with the testing of the reports
- Input for various UI prototypes, end user and reports
- Assist with draft of iteration plan – scoping and estimation
- Database mappings
Qualifications:
- Grade 12
- Any tertiary qualifications with emphasis on technical related courses such as systems design, UML and OO A&D methodology will be a very strong advantage
Experience:
- 3-4 years relevant experience in system analysis and design
- At least 5 years IT experience
- Experience in life assurance or broader financial services industry will be an advantage
Knowledge:
- Sound understanding of web technology landscape
- Sound understanding of the Software Development process and methodology in the IT Organisation
- Sound knowledge of Sanlam’s products and quotation system will be an advantage.
- Thorough understanding of OO concepts, design principles and design patterns
- Knowledge of the Service Oriented Architecture (SOA) will be recommendable
Desired Skills:
- Systems
- analyst
- Business Analyst