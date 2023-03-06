Systems Technician

Mar 6, 2023

TECHNICIAN – GQEBERHA

The successful candidate will be responsible to provide a cost effective electronic/mechanical testing, repair and support capability, on all products supported by the company and to capture all relevant activities in the most cost effective and profitable manner.

Main Responsibilities:

  • Maintaining a friendly and organised customer service environment and ensuring that client queries are handled accurately in a professional manner and that you are presentable at all times.
  • Assisting with technical support provided by the department, both telephonic and at the counter.
  • Responsible for the mechanical and electronic testing and repairing of all products.
  • Ensuring that all equipment repaired and tested performs in their original state and to our quality standard.
  • Logging all failures to ensure that the quality department at Head Office receives proper and useful feedback about failures experienced, and assisting the Production and R&D department in establishing of failure trends and suggesting possible improvements to our product(s).
  • Assisting with the designing and improvement of test jigs to improve our service capabilities.
  • Responsible for the capturing of SAP and or CRM transactions during the service and repair processes.
  • Assisting when necessary with other ad-hoc duties; i.e. training, updating of technical data, exhibitions, site support, the testing of new products, special site requirements.
  • Managing optimal relationships with the client base, ensuring that the needs of the client come first.
  • Maintaining the highest level of neatness and adhered to all Occupational Health and Safety standards.
  • Responding to incoming technical support queries via all contact channels (live chat,calls,Zoho desk email tickets)
  • Ensuring that written communication is responded to within the specified SLA’s for each channel
  • Ensuring that all communication with our clients is of the required quality as outlined in the department’s QA script.
  • Capturing all relevant information on inbound calls (Zoho desk interaction logging)

Required Qualifications / Experience:

  • In possession of or studying towards of N3/S2 (Electronic or Mechanical or Electro-Mechanical Engineering)
  • Good knowledge and understanding of electronic concepts
  • Displays good practical ability
  • Good written and communication skills

Desired Skills:

  • Electronic
  • Mechanical repair
  • mechanical testing
  • support capability
  • access control
  • automatic doors

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *