Systems Technician

TECHNICIAN – GQEBERHA
The successful candidate will be responsible to provide a cost effective electronic/mechanical testing, repair and support capability, on all products supported by the company and to capture all relevant activities in the most cost effective and profitable manner.
Main Responsibilities:
- Maintaining a friendly and organised customer service environment and ensuring that client queries are handled accurately in a professional manner and that you are presentable at all times.
- Assisting with technical support provided by the department, both telephonic and at the counter.
- Responsible for the mechanical and electronic testing and repairing of all products.
- Ensuring that all equipment repaired and tested performs in their original state and to our quality standard.
- Logging all failures to ensure that the quality department at Head Office receives proper and useful feedback about failures experienced, and assisting the Production and R&D department in establishing of failure trends and suggesting possible improvements to our product(s).
- Assisting with the designing and improvement of test jigs to improve our service capabilities.
- Responsible for the capturing of SAP and or CRM transactions during the service and repair processes.
- Assisting when necessary with other ad-hoc duties; i.e. training, updating of technical data, exhibitions, site support, the testing of new products, special site requirements.
- Managing optimal relationships with the client base, ensuring that the needs of the client come first.
- Maintaining the highest level of neatness and adhered to all Occupational Health and Safety standards.
- Responding to incoming technical support queries via all contact channels (live chat,calls,Zoho desk email tickets)
- Ensuring that written communication is responded to within the specified SLA’s for each channel
- Ensuring that all communication with our clients is of the required quality as outlined in the department’s QA script.
- Capturing all relevant information on inbound calls (Zoho desk interaction logging)
Required Qualifications / Experience:
- In possession of or studying towards of N3/S2 (Electronic or Mechanical or Electro-Mechanical Engineering)
- Good knowledge and understanding of electronic concepts
- Displays good practical ability
- Good written and communication skills
Desired Skills:
- Electronic
- Mechanical repair
- mechanical testing
- support capability
- access control
- automatic doors
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years