Systems Technician

TECHNICIAN – GQEBERHA

The successful candidate will be responsible to provide a cost effective electronic/mechanical testing, repair and support capability, on all products supported by the company and to capture all relevant activities in the most cost effective and profitable manner.

Main Responsibilities:

Maintaining a friendly and organised customer service environment and ensuring that client queries are handled accurately in a professional manner and that you are presentable at all times.

Assisting with technical support provided by the department, both telephonic and at the counter.

Responsible for the mechanical and electronic testing and repairing of all products.

Ensuring that all equipment repaired and tested performs in their original state and to our quality standard.

Logging all failures to ensure that the quality department at Head Office receives proper and useful feedback about failures experienced, and assisting the Production and R&D department in establishing of failure trends and suggesting possible improvements to our product(s).

Assisting with the designing and improvement of test jigs to improve our service capabilities.

Responsible for the capturing of SAP and or CRM transactions during the service and repair processes.

Assisting when necessary with other ad-hoc duties; i.e. training, updating of technical data, exhibitions, site support, the testing of new products, special site requirements.

Managing optimal relationships with the client base, ensuring that the needs of the client come first.

Maintaining the highest level of neatness and adhered to all Occupational Health and Safety standards.

Responding to incoming technical support queries via all contact channels (live chat,calls,Zoho desk email tickets)

Ensuring that written communication is responded to within the specified SLA’s for each channel

Ensuring that all communication with our clients is of the required quality as outlined in the department’s QA script.

Capturing all relevant information on inbound calls (Zoho desk interaction logging)

Required Qualifications / Experience:

In possession of or studying towards of N3/S2 (Electronic or Mechanical or Electro-Mechanical Engineering)

Good knowledge and understanding of electronic concepts

Displays good practical ability

Good written and communication skills

Desired Skills:

Electronic

Mechanical repair

mechanical testing

support capability

access control

automatic doors

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

