Trading Systems Support at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking for a Trading Systems Support to join their exceptional team.

This is a permanent role with Hybrid working models. Suitable candidates from the banking sector.

The Trading Systems Support role is to maintain application systems that are beyond the development stage and are running in the daily operations of the business. Incumbents who participate in the development of the system may remain after completion to help maintain / update the system.

Technical Knowledge/ skills and experience Experience

2-5 years’ experience in Trading Systems across all asset classes.

Experience in Trading API’s and FIX Protocol.

Experience with FIS’s Valdi suite of software for trading on the JSE and A2X.

Experience with Avvento.

Knowledge of AxeTrader and Itiviti will be advantageous.

Technical Pre-requisite

Relevant applications and process knowledge.

Basic scripting for automating processes.

Basic network setup

Required Qualification:

Diploma, IT, Business Intelligence or related qualification

Desired Skills:

Systems Support

Trading systems

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position