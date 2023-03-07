Automation Tester at RecruiTech – Gauteng Johannesburg

A leading South African company is seeking a talented Automation Tester to join their team in a remote role. The tester will be responsible for guaranteeing a level of quality for the end customer and to help the software development team identify problems early in the process.

Main Responsibilities:

Responsible for ensuring the implementation of a Project or Task meets the requirements as defined by the Functional Specification

Responsible for acting as the final proxy for the customer by ensuring a Project or Task satisfies the customer’s requirements elegantly

Responsible for ensuring a Project or Task is released to the live system with as few defects present as possible

Requirements:

A relevant Computer Science/Software Engineering/Information Technology Degree or Diploma will be advantageous

Minimum 3 years’ experience as an Automation Tester

Proven track record of successfully being a part of a fully-fledged multi-skilled development team

Node.js, TypeScript, React, AWS, LINUX

Test Planning

Builds Software Test Plans and Software Test Cases for each Functional Specification

Collaborates with Business Analysts in the development of Test Cases and provides input to the Business Analyst on requirements that will be difficult to test

Estimates the time required to execute the Test Plan

Ensure the testing cycle takes into account hard project deadlines

Manual Testing

Executes the Test Plan and Test Cases against new project requirements

Executes regression Test Cases against modified system functionality

Captures defects in the appropriate Defect Management System and allocates them to the appropriate Developer

Confirms that fixed defects have been correctly remedied and haven’t introduced any further and closes the issue in the Defect Management System

Performs ad-hoc testing of software still under development if requested by the Software Development Team

Automated Testing

Works with the Software Development Team to write unit test definitions that provide for good coverage of the System Under Test

Writes, debugs and tests unit test implementations, in collaboration with the Software Development Team

