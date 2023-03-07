Automation Tester at RecruiTech – KwaZulu-Natal Durban North

A leading South African company is seeking a talented Automation Tester to join their team in a remote role. The tester will be responsible for guaranteeing a level of quality for the end customer and to help the software development team identify problems early in the process.
Main Responsibilities:
- Responsible for ensuring the implementation of a Project or Task meets the requirements as defined by the Functional Specification
- Responsible for acting as the final proxy for the customer by ensuring a Project or Task satisfies the customer’s requirements elegantly
- Responsible for ensuring a Project or Task is released to the live system with as few defects present as possible
Requirements:
- A relevant Computer Science/Software Engineering/Information Technology Degree or Diploma will be advantageous
- Minimum 3 years’ experience as an Automation Tester
- Proven track record of successfully being a part of a fully-fledged multi-skilled development team
- Node.js, TypeScript, React, AWS, LINUX
Test Planning
- Builds Software Test Plans and Software Test Cases for each Functional Specification
- Collaborates with Business Analysts in the development of Test Cases and provides input to the Business Analyst on requirements that will be difficult to test
- Estimates the time required to execute the Test Plan
- Ensure the testing cycle takes into account hard project deadlines
Manual Testing
- Executes the Test Plan and Test Cases against new project requirements
- Executes regression Test Cases against modified system functionality
- Captures defects in the appropriate Defect Management System and allocates them to the appropriate Developer
- Confirms that fixed defects have been correctly remedied and haven’t introduced any further and closes the issue in the Defect Management System
- Performs ad-hoc testing of software still under development if requested by the Software Development Team
Automated Testing
- Works with the Software Development Team to write unit test definitions that provide for good coverage of the System Under Test
- Writes, debugs and tests unit test implementations, in collaboration with the Software Development Team
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma