Backend Developer – Midrand/ Remote – R660 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

OPPORTUNITY to flex your Dev muscle on high-performance tools and platforms! You will be based in a progressive performance driven environment that offers collaboration regularly as well as ensuring the completion of projects, knowledge sharing, skills, and innovative ideas.

Giant manufacturing business is currently looking for a Backend Developer to join their team to deliver a streamlined user experience, with opportunities to work on the frontend code base as well as the full stack.

The tech landscape consists of the following:

Back End:

Java

Quarkus Framework Experience

API design

Databases:

SQL Language using PostgreSQL

Testing:

Unit Test Frameworks like Junit

Docker:

Knowledge how to build and use container images

Version Control:

Knowledge in using git i.e., Github Enterprise

CI/CD:

Build and Deployment Pipelines with Github Actions

Experienced using Maven as build tool

Reference Number for this position is GZ56630 which is a long-term contract position which will rotate between Midrand/Rosslyn and working from home, offering a contract rate of between R560 to R660 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

