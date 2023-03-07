Backend Developer – Midrand/ Remote – R660 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

OPPORTUNITY to flex your Dev muscle on high-performance tools and platforms! You will be based in a progressive performance driven environment that offers collaboration regularly as well as ensuring the completion of projects, knowledge sharing, skills, and innovative ideas.
Giant manufacturing business is currently looking for a Backend Developer to join their team to deliver a streamlined user experience, with opportunities to work on the frontend code base as well as the full stack.
The tech landscape consists of the following:
Back End:
Java
Quarkus Framework Experience
API design
Databases:
SQL Language using PostgreSQL
Testing:
Unit Test Frameworks like Junit
Docker:
Knowledge how to build and use container images
Version Control:
Knowledge in using git i.e., Github Enterprise
CI/CD:
Build and Deployment Pipelines with Github Actions
Experienced using Maven as build tool
Reference Number for this position is GZ56630 which is a long-term contract position which will rotate between Midrand/Rosslyn and working from home, offering a contract rate of between R560 to R660 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
