BI Analyst

POSITION PURPOSE
- To provide specialist support to various business areas with relevant, analysed information on performance indicators and business value drivers and to extract reliable, high-quality data from information and operational systems to allow production of main operational KPIs.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- 3-year Degree / Diploma in Commerce (Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science) or related
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in an area of specialisation; with experience in supervising others
- Experience working in a medium organization
Training:
- Products and Services and Solutions
- Systems training
- Computer software training
- Project management
- Communication and Negotiation skills
- Assertiveness
Task Complexity:
Intelligence Measurements and Reporting:
- Research on customer buying and data usage patterns in order to have a holistic analysis
- Assist with data extraction for customers from internal and external sources within the business and regional market
- Assist in data clean ups to information by ensuring that data is updated and pruned
- Thoroughly scrutinize data in order to determine SWAT across all of the business Western Cape Regional segments
- Report on relevant performance metrics for the business objectives in line with Business objectives
- Facilitate accurate data analysis and reporting of customer analytics and intelligence
- Delivery of insightful market intelligence and insights to support business intelligence objectives utilising customer analytics
- Interpret data and develop relevant recommendations based on data analysis findings
- Develop graphs, reports and presentations of projects results
- Perform basic statistical analysis for projects and reports
- Create and present quality Power BI dashboards
- Generate standard monthly and ad hoc reports
- Internal Processes and Efficiency
- Prioritise requests and coordinate with IT to ensure availability, storage, sharing and certification of required information and data integrity
- Support data and application design for the implementation of an automated customer analytics
- Ensure the effective use of the USD/JAZZ system within the department to log and take action on customer requests
- Provide recommendations regarding campaign consolidation, integration, automation and optimisation based upon jobs requests worked upon
- To provide more insights into the ways to target customers
Operational Planning and Management:
- Plan and coordinate the data extraction and reporting processes
- Consider the long term (1-2 years) implications of action from a broader perspective
- Consider local conditions, as well as competitor activity
- Identify and exploit new opportunities to grow the business further
- Identify innovative ways to use minimum resources to achieve maximum outputs
Desired Skills:
- Systems training
- Computer software training
- Project management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma