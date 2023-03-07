Business Analyst

As a Business Analyst, you’ll be responsible for analyzing business requirements to identify the required functionality and work with other departments in order to develop software or systems. You will also be tasked with performing user acceptance testing of new features before they’re released.

Requirements

Establish and maintain a liaison relationship between the various functional areas of the business and ICT (solution providers). Seek opportunities to improve and deepen the relationship between ICT and business stakeholders

Conduct data gathering and analysis to understand business strategy requirements. May contribute to the business short-and long-term planning sessions. Provide direction within ICT (solution providers), to ensure their understanding of business goals and direction. Provide input from a business and ICT perspective

Assess user/stakeholder needs by utilising a structured Requirements Management Process (gathering, analysing, documenting, and managing changes) to assist in identifying business priorities. Develop, write, and communicate business requirements and functional specifications for the implementation of business solutions. Analyse user/stakeholder operations in order to understand their strengths and weaknesses, so as to determine opportunities for improvement

To ensure that the GCOS system is globally accepted by ensuring that is a commercially attractive and competitive system

Document current business processes and models. Assist in the business process redesign and to document as needed. Provide recommendations for business process redesign, and the documentation as needed for new technology

Provide assistance in business case development (i.e., research, data collection). Provide factual content to the feasibility studies that are needed for standard development projects and enhancements

Assist in the development of user test cases and to validate the test results during testing of the solutions aimed at closing gaps in the business processes

Investigate problems and develop recommendations for resolution. Identify the need for technical assistance that will assist in problem resolution.

Keep user/stakeholder informed of problems, issues, and resolutions

Analyse performance metrics in order to ensure user/stakeholder satisfaction

Manage client expectations. Ensure solutions meet user/stakeholder needs

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems

7 years of relevant technical and business work experience

Requires experience/in-depth knowledge of business operations, systems requirements, and processes in the port operations or logistics sector is desirable

Proficiency in BA principles and practices. IIBA Certification is desirable

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Process Modelling

Process Mapping

To-be process

As-is process

