Business Analyst: Credit

Mar 7, 2023

Our client, one of South Africa’s Largest Bank’s is looking for a Business Analyst with Credit experience to do continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions.
Purpose Statement

  • Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions.
  • Undertake impact analysis specific to solution and the changes thereof, within the solution and effected peer systems.
  • Identification of Risks, Issues and Decisions needed in support of project deliverables and scope. This also includes understanding of Project Management principles (Prince2).
  • Understanding and conceptualisation of the MIS/Reporting requirement and need from the solution.
  • Leadership skills including management of teams, expectations and process, solution and operational change.

Business Analyst

  • At least 3 – 7 years’ experience as Business Analyst.
  • Basic project management experience.

Experience
(Minimum):

  • Must have proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within the Credit environment.

Qualifications
(Minimum):

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology.

Qualifications
(Ideal or Preferred):

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology – Computer Science.

Knowledge
(Minimum):

(Ideal):

Skills

  • Strategic Thinking Skills.
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills.
  • Project Management Skills (Methodology Specific).

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

You can visit our website for more vacancies: [URL Removed] / LinkedIn [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • Credit
  • Banking

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *