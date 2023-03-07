Business Analyst: Credit – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client, one of South Africa’s Largest Bank’s is looking for a Business Analyst with Credit experience to do continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions.

Purpose Statement

Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions.

Undertake impact analysis specific to solution and the changes thereof, within the solution and effected peer systems.

Identification of Risks, Issues and Decisions needed in support of project deliverables and scope. This also includes understanding of Project Management principles (Prince2).

Understanding and conceptualisation of the MIS/Reporting requirement and need from the solution.

Leadership skills including management of teams, expectations and process, solution and operational change.

At least 3 – 7 years’ experience as Business Analyst.

Basic project management experience.

Experience

Must have proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within the Credit environment.

Qualifications

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology – Computer Science.

Knowledge

Skills

Strategic Thinking Skills.

Planning, organising and coordination skills.

Project Management Skills (Methodology Specific).

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

Credit

Banking

