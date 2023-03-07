Business Analyst: Credit – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client, one of South Africa’s Largest Bank’s is looking for a Business Analyst with Credit experience to do continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions.
Purpose Statement
- Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions.
- Undertake impact analysis specific to solution and the changes thereof, within the solution and effected peer systems.
- Identification of Risks, Issues and Decisions needed in support of project deliverables and scope. This also includes understanding of Project Management principles (Prince2).
- Understanding and conceptualisation of the MIS/Reporting requirement and need from the solution.
- Leadership skills including management of teams, expectations and process, solution and operational change.
Business Analyst
- At least 3 – 7 years’ experience as Business Analyst.
- Basic project management experience.
Experience
(Minimum):
- Must have proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within the Credit environment.
Qualifications
(Minimum):
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology.
Qualifications
(Ideal or Preferred):
- Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology – Computer Science.
Skills
- Strategic Thinking Skills.
- Planning, organising and coordination skills.
- Project Management Skills (Methodology Specific).
