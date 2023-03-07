Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Business Analyst Specialist. This will be a 12 month contract based in Sandton.
Description:
- To work with stakeholders throughout the organisation; to build a holistic view of the organisations strategy; processes; information and information technology assets.
- The Specialist BA links and aligns the business mission; strategy and processes of an organisation to its information technology strategy.
- He or she documents this using multiple models or views that show how the current and future needs of an organisation will be met in an efficient; sustainable; agile and adaptable manner.
- To bring business needs; capabilities; technology and process together in an efficient and effective manner.
- The Specialist BA has mastered the industry recognised knowledge areas for Business Analysis and works at the highest levels of abstraction; ambiguity and complexity within the organisation.
- He or she performs business analysis tasks to connect information; technology; processes and business needs in varying levels of detail within an area of speciality; and is able to perform all business analysis tasks at both ends of the detail spectrum.
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- as-is
- specialist business analysis