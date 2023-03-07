Business Analyst Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Business Analyst Specialist. This will be a 12 month contract based in Sandton.

Description:



To work with stakeholders throughout the organisation; to build a holistic view of the organisations strategy; processes; information and information technology assets.

The Specialist BA links and aligns the business mission; strategy and processes of an organisation to its information technology strategy.

He or she documents this using multiple models or views that show how the current and future needs of an organisation will be met in an efficient; sustainable; agile and adaptable manner.

To bring business needs; capabilities; technology and process together in an efficient and effective manner.

The Specialist BA has mastered the industry recognised knowledge areas for Business Analysis and works at the highest levels of abstraction; ambiguity and complexity within the organisation.

He or she performs business analysis tasks to connect information; technology; processes and business needs in varying levels of detail within an area of speciality; and is able to perform all business analysis tasks at both ends of the detail spectrum.

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

as-is

specialist business analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position