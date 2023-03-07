Clinical Systems Analyst – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Job Role: Clinical Systems Analyst
Location: Stellenbosch, Western Cape
We are currently looking for a Systems Analyst.
This role is eligible for the Corporate Office Dual Workplace Arrangement. This new way of work introduces a hybrid working model for Corporate Office employees. Eligible employees will be required to be in the office for two scheduled days a week and the other three days will be worked from home.
MAIN PURPOSE OF JOB
To interpret business requirements to design, develop and install software solutions using analysis, design and testing techniques.
KEY RESPONSIBILITY AREAS
- Design software solutions for MCSA
- Perform maintenance on systems for MCSA
- Test systems for MCSA
- Manage key client and stakeholder relations within ICT environment
- Set direction and coordinate efforts of development team
REQUIRED EDUCATION
ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:
- National Diploma in ICT related field
DESIRED EDUCATION:
- BSc IT or B Tech IT
REQUIRED EXPERIENCE
ESSENTIAL MINIMUM EXPERIENCE:
- At least 3 years working experience as a Systems Analyst
REQUIRED JOB SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE
- Agile Development Process
- Integration standards: HL7, FHIR, XML, JSON
- Presentation skills
- Gap analysis and system requirements
- Information systems
- Multiple technology environments
- Business Analysis: BPMN
- Systems Analysis and Design
- Advanced Information Technology concepts
- Healthcare
- System Development Life Cycle Process
- Working knowledge of Databases, including SQL
- Productivity: Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Visio and Project
We encourage all candidates to read through the job description clearly and properly before applying and submitting your CV for perusal.
Apply Now!!
