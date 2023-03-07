Clinical Systems Analyst

Job Role: Clinical Systems Analyst

Location: Stellenbosch, Western Cape

We are currently looking for a Systems Analyst.

This role is eligible for the Corporate Office Dual Workplace Arrangement. This new way of work introduces a hybrid working model for Corporate Office employees. Eligible employees will be required to be in the office for two scheduled days a week and the other three days will be worked from home.

MAIN PURPOSE OF JOB

To interpret business requirements to design, develop and install software solutions using analysis, design and testing techniques.

KEY RESPONSIBILITY AREAS

Design software solutions for MCSA

Perform maintenance on systems for MCSA

Test systems for MCSA

Manage key client and stakeholder relations within ICT environment

Set direction and coordinate efforts of development team

REQUIRED EDUCATION

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:

National Diploma in ICT related field

DESIRED EDUCATION:

BSc IT or B Tech IT

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE

ESSENTIAL MINIMUM EXPERIENCE:

At least 3 years working experience as a Systems Analyst

REQUIRED JOB SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE

Agile Development Process

Integration standards: HL7, FHIR, XML, JSON

Presentation skills

Gap analysis and system requirements

Information systems

Multiple technology environments

Business Analysis: BPMN

Systems Analysis and Design

Advanced Information Technology concepts

Healthcare

System Development Life Cycle Process

Working knowledge of Databases, including SQL

Productivity: Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Visio and Project

