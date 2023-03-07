Data Scientist at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our esteemed client has seen remarkable growth over the past three decades, all while maintaining a steadfast commitment to their workforce. With a hiring philosophy centered on attitude and a focus on training for skill development, the company boasts a dedicated and experienced team, many of whom have been with the company for over a decade. The organisation encourages flexibility, offers generous bonuses, and provides opportunities for continuous learning and career advancement. Adopting an Agile approach to business, our client is involved in a wide range of services spanning multiple industries, with a key emphasis on research, innovation, and ongoing improvement. This dynamic and stimulating environment is perfect for those who thrive in a collaborative, team-oriented setting and have a passion for learning and growth. Our client would like you to make the most of your work day, you can work remotely with visits to the team twice a month or you can be office based full time. The choice is yours.

Role Responsibilities:

Assist with the development of data warehouses for the Insurance, Lending, Medical and Telco industries.

Responsible for software development, production support, and providing expertise in Data Warehouse and Reporting Applications.

Provide guidance and assistance to entry-level professionals and/or support employees.

Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Data Science, Information Systems, etc.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Proficient in internal and external communication and collaboration.

Skilled in analytical & dimensional data warehouse modelling and design.

Familiarity with Big Data Visualization tools and concepts such as ETL, data normalisation, and performance tuning.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Knowledge of Software Development Life Cycle and relational database systems such as SQL Server and Postgres.

Proficient in using various software, languages, and tools like ETL tools, SQL Server DBMS, TSQL (ANSI), PostgreSQL, and Python.

Capable of estimating and proposing solutions for data warehouse architecture and fundamental design principles.

Able to analyse, modify and develop data structures and ETL processes to adapt to clients’ business needs and add enhanced functionality.

Knowledgeable in programming languages, software development methods, and “best practice” programming techniques.

Skilled in unit testing and debugging code before delivering to clients.

Experienced in requirements gathering and analysis, technical design, testing, documentation, and project planning.

Able to consult with clients to gather information about needs, objectives, functions, performance expectations, and input/output requirements.

Capable of proposing technical alternatives to solving client requests and system problems and recommending the best alternative.

Follows department standards and creates written documentation and diagrams as required, including technical specifications, technical alternatives, structure charts, data flow diagrams, etc., for both new and modified functionality.

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

SQL

SDLC

PostgreSQL

