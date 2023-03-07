Full-Stack Developer

Our client, a Tech Start-up is looking for a Developer to join their dynamic team.

As a Full-stack Developer, you will lead the organisation into the future by translating system requirements into products and features. You’ll be working closely with the entire team. You’re an ambitious individual who can work under their own direction towards agreed targets/goals. Ability to manage change and be open to it, good time management, and an ability to work under pressure when/if a problem occurs on live. Proven interpersonal skills while contributing to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed. Maintain technical knowledge by improving skills via online learning, attending workshops etc. The success of this role is in your hands as you transform vital business needs into code and drive innovation.

Role and Responsibilities:

As a full-stack developer, you will be responsible for developing new features and maintaining a healthy code and performant code base.

Responsibilities:

Independently plans, installs, integrates, and validates systems software and hardware solutions.

Collaborating with the team on new features and improvements

Resolves issues and navigates obstacles to deliver the product

Building out native applications for both iOS and Android

Leads technical change implementation across environments. Acquires and applies a broad knowledge of the business, its products, and processes.

Test-driven development

Technical and Professional Expertise:

Ruby

JavaScript ES6

Ruby on Rails

React

React Native

React Redux

Tailwind CSS

HTML

CSS

Postress

PostGIS

Working Hours:

With flexible working hours, we want you to produce your best work and maintain a healthy work-life balance. Should you accept the offer, we will structure the workweek, which shall include some remote working days, a planning/sprint day, one on one working hours, and in-office working days. You will be responsible for defining deadlines with the team and these deadlines will be managed in accordance with daily tasks (e.g., bugs).

Added Values:

Flexible working hours (within reason)

Remote working days

Additional leave days (± 20 days)

Upskilling courses (let us know what you need)

Monthly team lunches

No dress-code

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.



