Information Security Officer

We have an exciting opportunity as an Information Security Officer based at our client in the Commercial Banking sector which is located in Sandton.

Role Description:

The focus of the role will be to assess, identify and address the cyber and information security risks in the division.

We require someone who can formulate a security strategy or roadmap at a high level across multiple companies with the ability to perform a risk-based approach. They would need to be able to identify low hanging fruit across the multiple companies that can be rapidly implemented. They would also need to be able to setup monitoring across the companies and perform this monitoring and alerting.

The ideal candidate has the following characteristics: Confident personality, academically strong, potential to learn, able to think out the box, self-starter and takes initiative.

Required Skills/ Knowledge/Experience:

Extensive Cyber Security knowledge and experience.

Risk Management experience.

Experience in security strategy creation and enforcement.

Knowledge of information security management frameworks, such as ISO/IEC 27001 and

NIST.

Understanding of current legislation and regulations relevant to our organizations.

Familiarity with incident response standards and procedures.

Knowledge in Network, Infrastructure, cloud and web security.

Best practice knowledge in terms of relevant technologies.

A minimum of 2 years’ experience in risk management and/or information security.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in information systems, Computer science or Information Security

Advantageous:

CISSP- Certified Information Systems Security Professional OR,

CISSP-ISSMP Information Systems Security Management Professional OR,

CISM Certified Information Security Manager OR,

CISA Certified Information Systems Auditor or other equivalents.

Role requirements:

Assess Cyber Security risks and vulnerabilities for each Business Unit/IT environment.

Create security strategies and ensure implementation of this across Business Unit/IT environment.

Work with all business units/IT to determine possible risks and create controls or processes to mitigate where necessary.

Manage rollout of security technologies and controls across Business units/IT environments.

Identify and clearly articulate the root cause of issues identified and impact thereof and recommend changes to business processes that will address the IT and Project control

weaknesses.

Monitor the findings raised by the Robotic IT controls auditing tool (ALICE) and ensure that findings are appropriately addressed by management.

Evaluate IT areas such as information security, operations management, and disaster recovery procedures related to the IT application controls to be reviewed.

Desired Skills:

Cyber security officer

cissp

cism

cisa

