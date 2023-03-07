Intermediate iOS Developer at Glucode

Intermediate iOS Developer

(Remote, South Africa)

About Glucode

Glucode is a company that specializes in designing and developing apps for various businesses worldwide. We help our clients create globally competitive apps across different sectors, such as finance, insurance, health, transport, and entertainment.

We are a diverse team of dreamers, creators, and problem solvers who believe in making the world a better place through technology. We collaborate with our clients and teams to solve problems in the best possible way and uphold our core values of: curiosity, courage, integrity, quality, and passion. Our mission is to be the best mobile partner for companies and work with those whose values align with our own to create beautifully designed, meaningful, easy to use, mobile apps that make a real impact in the world.

About the Job

Overview

We are committed to building cutting-edge solutions using the latest technologies and collaborating with like-minded professionals to deliver world-class products. We prioritize providing expert advice to our clients, improving efficiency, performance, and usability. In addition, we take ownership of troubleshooting issues and correcting software defects, using automated tests to ensure that our implementations are robust.

Responsibilities

Develop software from requirements and specifications.

Identify and eliminate software defects.

Improve the quality of the codebase through refactoring and introducing unit and UI automation testing.

Keep up to date with the latest platform developments.

Maintain and extend existing development activities.

Work with clients to determine project requirements.

Work closely with Delivery Managers and Designers on projects.

Find reward in mentoring entry-level Developers.

Contribute and participate in the engineering initiatives and events.

About You

At Glucode we value individuals who are proactive and have a strong sense of responsibility. We encourage teamwork and collaboration, but we also believe in giving our employees the freedom to take the initiative and work on individual projects.

The ideal candidate for this position is someone who is passionate about building apps that will have a positive impact on users’ lives. You should have a strong background in programming and be able to demonstrate proficiency in a variety of programming languages. Knowledge of Flutter is a plus.

Overall, the ideal candidate for this position is someone who is passionate about technology, has a strong work ethic, and is committed to delivering high-quality work that will have a positive impact on users’ lives.

Core Requirements

BS/MS degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field, or equivalent experience.

Experience in Objective-C/Swift/UIKit and other native iOS frameworks is mandatory.

3-5 years of experience in iOS development.

Knowledge and proficiency in OOP principles, general software development, and TDD.

Ability to perform automation tests to ensure software quality and reliability.

Experience in using AppStore Connect: This means that you have experience in the process of submitting and managing iOS applications in the App Store.

Ideal Skills and Attributes

Proficiency in creating and using CocoaPods/SwiftPM to manage dependencies and simplify software development.

Expertise in source control systems and CI/CD to ensure smooth and efficient collaboration among team members.

Demonstrated debugging and problem-solving skills to troubleshoot and resolve software issues.

Ability to focus on deadlines and deliverables to ensure timely completion of tasks and project success.

Desire to learn new technologies in order to continuously improve skills and stay relevant in the industry.

Advantageous Skills and Experience

An understanding of implementing Flutter in native iOS projects.

SwiftUI experience.

Remuneration Package Overview

Salary of R45 000 – R65 000 monthly, based on your skills, qualifications and experience.

Group Medical Aid percentage contribution.

Group Life Scheme benefit.

Our Benefits

Apple computer: to seamlessly conduct your work.

Fitness Watch Gift.

Home Office Allowance.

Monthly Cell phone/Data Allowance.

Personal Device Insurance.

Why Glucode

We have won a design award for our beautiful office space, and we have won the ‘best place to work’ award.

Work on leading and award-winning projects both locally and internationally.

Frequently engage and collaborate with our leaders and leadership teams.

Directly engage with clients and team members of various skill levels across disciplines.

Have influence on a diversity of projects.

Work on meaningful problems that make the world a better place.

Be in control of your growth with our Growth Track framework.

Work with a wide range of exciting technologies.

We value community and fun with a year-end bash and frequent team outings.

Want to know more? Head over to our handbook [URL Removed] check out our webpage (www dot glucode dot com)and follow us on our LinkedIn page.

How to Apply

Please apply via our webpage.

Desired Skills:

CI/CD

Appstore

Flutter

SwiftUI

UIKit

Objective-C

Cocoa

Development iOS

App Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position