Lenovo launches edge automation at scale

At MWC 2023, Lenovo announced the next generation of ThinkEdge remote automation and orchestration with the introduction of new software solutions to accelerate the deployment of edge solutions.

Lenovo’s new Lenovo Open Cloud Automation (LOC-A) 2.6 software delivers secure automated setup, enabling customers to complete global edge deployments for any number of locations in a matter of minutes, with one-touch provisioning from a single device, such as a PC, smart phone or tablet.

New Lenovo XClarity edge-to-cloud management software also simplifies orchestration, maintenance and metering with one unified view into all Lenovo edge to cloud solutions. Lenovo also introduced its highly adaptable ThinkEdge SE10, an optimized entry level client edge device that allows customers to capture analog and digital data, such as temperature and humidity at the outermost edge of their business.

As the amount of worldwide data from sensors, cameras and other sources exponentially grows, next generation technologies that deliver data center-like computing to the edge are helping companies overcome networking constraints. Reducing the lag that occurs from massive data transfer, customers are leveraging edge computing technologies to process data at the source of its creation, benefitting from faster actionable insights and enabling innovative services for end users.

However, edge site locations are often unmanned and hard to reach. Combined with new scalable server and computing services, Lenovo’s full range of far edge to cloud solutions will enable businesses to deploy an entire network of edge devices that are spread all across the world at once, ushering in a pivotal evolution in data intelligence.

“As the need for edge computing grows, customers are facing challenges around deploying and managing numerous edge sites due to complexity and resource constraints,” says Charles Ferland, vice-president and GM of edge computing at Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group. “With the new Lenovo Open Cloud Automation and end-to-end ThinkEdge portfolio of clients and servers, Lenovo is enabling a new era of edge automation and management at scale. The ThinkEdge portfolio innovations enable customers to compute data wherever it is created and harness the power of AI at the edge.”

Unlocking intelligence at the edge

Built for the challenges of remote environments, the ruggedised ThinkEdge portfolio leverages Lenovo’s ThinkShield security capabilities, modern and stringent security measures to keep data safe, such as bolstered physical and cyber tamper detection and locking bezels that prevent unauthorized access.

Enabling mass edge deployment

As the demand for edge computing grows, the new Lenovo Open Cloud Automation (LOC-A) 2.6 simplifies processes that used to require weeks of manual work to complete. LOC-A is capable of automating the deployment of ThinkEdge clients and servers at scale within minutes, eliminating the need for manual resources and potential human error.

With LOC-A 2.6, Lenovo ThinkEdge servers can be shipped to their desired edge locations, where they can be securely authenticated, activated, and registered remotely, speeding time to value.

LOC-A automatically and remotely updates the edge device’s firmware, then installs and configures all platform components like the operating system and cloud software. Previously, administrators had to inflexibly pre-load software at a factory, or undergo the logistically complex process of installing software images at staging areas, one at a time.

With LOC-A 2.6, edge devices are installed through one-touch setup with minimal downtime, delivering immediate value through ease and efficiency of operation and enabling swift computing and insights from globally sourced data without lag time. LOC-A 2.6 is capable of onboarding Lenovo’s ThinkEdge portfolio of SE10, SE30, SE50, SE70, SE350, and SE450 servers.

Transforming business outcomes anywhere

The Lenovo ThinkEdge portfolio offers a full range of client and server edge infrastructure solutions, software and services. The new ThinkEdge SE10 client device with Intel(r) AtomTM processor turns analog measurements, such as temperature, lighting and humidity into digital data, which can then be analyzed for insights and actions.

The ThinkEdge SE10 compact and rugged design is optimized for analog-to-data processing everywhere customers need it, including retail locations, manufacturing facilities and smart buildings. Leveraging the ThinkEdge, SE10, businesses can mitigate food waste, automate sorting and processing, improve inventory management and improve self-service or security functions throughout their operations.

From extreme temperatures to the most constrained spaces, the SE10 is designed as the most versatile device in the ThinkEdge portfolio and available in an industrial-specific design, with even more rugged ThinkEdge SE10-i.

Lenovo’s integrated edge business also features a range of newly available support services, including Lenovo’s Edge Data Management Workshops and AI Innovators Program. Working with Lenovo, businesses can tap an extensive ecosystem of expert consultants who are trained to help customers identify a clear path for rollout and realize faster edge deployments to achieve scale.