Network Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

My established retail client is seeking a Network Engineer to be responsible for the design, setup, configuration, maintenance, security and reliable operation of the company’s network- and computer systems, hardware & software. ERP experience highly sought.
Key Responsibilities
- Designing and implementing new network solutions
- Installing, configuring, supporting and maintaining network equipment including firewalls, routers, servers, switches, Wi-Fi controllers and access points
- Configuration and maintenance of SDWAN, IP tunnels, DHCP and DNS
- Back up- and disaster recovery
- Set up, configure, support and maintain telephone systems, specifically VOIP systems, in a SDWAN environment
- Co-ordinate and manage sub-contractors involved with network installations across the organization
- User administration (setup and maintenance of user accounts)
- Ensure correct and optimal function of peripheral devices across the organization
- Recovery and repairs from hardware- or software failures.
- Provide tier II support per request from the IT Service Desk
- Monitor network performance and uptime, and identify remedial actions to improve overall network performance
- Perform system updates to new versions of OS and application software releases
- Setup security policies for users. A Network Engineer must have a strong grasp of computer security (e.g. firewalls, intrusion detection systems, multi-factor authentication, encryption)
- Password and identity management
- Facilitate procurement of hardware- and software
- Operate master consoles in order to monitor the performance of computer systems and networks, and to coordinate computer network access and use
- Maintain and administer computer networks and related computing environments, including computer hardware, systems software, applications software, and all configurations
Key Technical & Behavioural Competencies
- Ideally the candidate should have 3 to 5 year’s experience in a similar role
- A MCSE and good working knowledge of Active Directory is mandatory
- Microsoft Azure, Windows Server, Windows 10 & 11, Office365, MS Office, Microsoft Exchange – high proficiency required
- ERP system experience would be advantageous
We need as many of the highlighted portions in your CV as possible.( we know you may not have all). So if you are interested, please update your CV with whatever is missing and resend to me in word format, alternatively, if you have a skills matrix to submit additionally to your CV, that would be great.
Desired Skills:
- Azure
- Network Engineer
- Network Solutions
- Network Administrator