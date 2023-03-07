NEW JOB: Intermediate C# Developer – Remote (Cape Town) @ R650k to R900k P/A at E – merge IT Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

We are looking for the crème de la crème of .NET. This team is a fast-growing software company from the Netherlands, working remotely around the globe. They support the clinical research industry and build healthcare solutions; they are an intelligent, up-and-coming bunch with a buzzing culture who aim to improve global healthcare as we know it.
The current need is for Intermediate C# Developers who are multi-faceted when it comes to code and have key expertise in C# .NET 11 and Angular 12+ on the front end. By nature, you are passionate about tech and have good attention to detail. You are results-orientated with an ability to work across multiple projects simultaneously and deliver initiatives with a high level of quality.
Do you have what it takes?
- You’re a software engineer who has mastered clean, beautiful, maintainable code
- You have a Relevant tertiary level qualification (Bachelors’ Degree)
- 5 years’ experience coding in C# .NET Stack
Skilled in:
- Back-end Server-side development: C# (5+ years’ experience)
- Front-end / Client-side development: Xamarin apps TypeScript with Angular.
- T-SQL (3-5 years’ experience)
- Kubernetes (experience advantageous but not essential)
- 5+ years as a Full-Stack developer (experience essential)
- Strong analytical skills
What’s in it for you:
- The autonomy to deliver your best within a high-trust, nurturing environment
- Tech upskilling & fully funded courses
- Be part of the most fun, awesome team dynamic.
Reference Number for this position is NF56633 which is a remote role with the occasional in-office meet up in Cape Town. This is a permanent position offering a salary of R650k to R900k p/a cost to company negotiable on experience and ability.
