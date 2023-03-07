NEW JOB: Intermediate C# Developer – Remote (Cape Town) @ R650k to R900k P/A at E – merge IT Recruitment

We are looking for the crème de la crème of .NET. This team is a fast-growing software company from the Netherlands, working remotely around the globe. They support the clinical research industry and build healthcare solutions; they are an intelligent, up-and-coming bunch with a buzzing culture who aim to improve global healthcare as we know it.

The current need is for Intermediate C# Developers who are multi-faceted when it comes to code and have key expertise in C# .NET 11 and Angular 12+ on the front end. By nature, you are passionate about tech and have good attention to detail. You are results-orientated with an ability to work across multiple projects simultaneously and deliver initiatives with a high level of quality.

Do you have what it takes?

You’re a software engineer who has mastered clean, beautiful, maintainable code

You have a Relevant tertiary level qualification (Bachelors’ Degree)

5 years’ experience coding in C# .NET Stack

Skilled in:

Back-end Server-side development: C# (5+ years’ experience)

Front-end / Client-side development: Xamarin apps TypeScript with Angular.

T-SQL (3-5 years’ experience)

Kubernetes (experience advantageous but not essential)

5+ years as a Full-Stack developer (experience essential)

Strong analytical skills

What’s in it for you:

The autonomy to deliver your best within a high-trust, nurturing environment

Tech upskilling & fully funded courses

Be part of the most fun, awesome team dynamic.

Reference Number for this position is NF56633 which is a remote role with the occasional in-office meet up in Cape Town. This is a permanent position offering a salary of R650k to R900k p/a cost to company negotiable on experience and ability.

About The Employer:

