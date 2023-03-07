A leading HealthTech platform company with a culture based on strong values, accountability, collaboration and no politics is looking for a Project Manager. Our client believes in transforming healthcare to enhance people’s lives and they find creative ways to make healthcare more affordable and accessible to everyone – all through tech. The company is a thriving and growing company that rewards great performance and offers wide and varied growth opportunities.
This is a Fixed Term 12 month contract and your role will be to take responsibility for the management and execution of a large and complex software project our client is about to undertake. This role will be the key driver of this project which is regarded as a key strategic imperative for the business. This means there will be a lot of eyes monitoring the progress and a lot riding on the successful delivery of the project.
Qualifications & Experience
- Business related Degree or Diploma
- Must be PMP certified
- Minimum 5 years of experience as a Project Manager within a software development environment
- Minimum 3yrs experience working in an agile (SCRUM) environment
- Experience in healthcare industry advantageous
- Additional project management certifications advantageous
Knowledge and Skills
- Exceptional communication skills – particularly at a Senior Management and Executive level.
- Meticulous planner that, more importantly, is able to document and communicate the plan in various levels of detail.
- Able to motivate teams constructively
- A good understanding of modern software development methodologies including, but not limited to, development cycles, QA cycles, software stabilization and the complexities of pilots.
- Document and track project progress in detail using the tools provided.
- Communicate project progress in various levels of detail
- Accurately quantify project risks and variances
- Exposure to [URL Removed] and G-suite is advantageous
Behavioral Competence
- Strong persona, willing to drive delivery in uncomfortable situations
- Good problem-solving and analytical abilities
- High level of professional adaptability
- Ability to self-manage and self-organize
- Experience in working with remote teams where distance, language or other barrier may be a challenge
- Ability to work remotely
- Show a willingness to be a part of the team
SALARY DISCLAIMER: The advertised salary range is merely a guideline to attract a range of potentially suitable candidates to the advertised position. It is the prerogative of the future employer to offer a candidate any market related remuneration package in line with the candidate’s qualifications, skills and level of experience.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- PMP
- Agile
- SCRUM
- QA cycles
- software stabilisation
- problem-solving
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree