Project Manager – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Mar 7, 2023

A leading HealthTech platform company with a culture based on strong values, accountability, collaboration and no politics is looking for a Project Manager. Our client believes in transforming healthcare to enhance people’s lives and they find creative ways to make healthcare more affordable and accessible to everyone – all through tech. The company is a thriving and growing company that rewards great performance and offers wide and varied growth opportunities.

This is a Fixed Term 12 month contract and your role will be to take responsibility for the management and execution of a large and complex software project our client is about to undertake. This role will be the key driver of this project which is regarded as a key strategic imperative for the business. This means there will be a lot of eyes monitoring the progress and a lot riding on the successful delivery of the project.

Qualifications & Experience

  • Business related Degree or Diploma
  • Must be PMP certified
  • Minimum 5 years of experience as a Project Manager within a software development environment
  • Minimum 3yrs experience working in an agile (SCRUM) environment
  • Experience in healthcare industry advantageous
  • Additional project management certifications advantageous

Knowledge and Skills

  • Exceptional communication skills – particularly at a Senior Management and Executive level.
  • Meticulous planner that, more importantly, is able to document and communicate the plan in various levels of detail.
  • Able to motivate teams constructively
  • A good understanding of modern software development methodologies including, but not limited to, development cycles, QA cycles, software stabilization and the complexities of pilots.
  • Document and track project progress in detail using the tools provided.
  • Communicate project progress in various levels of detail
  • Accurately quantify project risks and variances
  • Exposure to [URL Removed] and G-suite is advantageous

Behavioral Competence

  • Strong persona, willing to drive delivery in uncomfortable situations
  • Good problem-solving and analytical abilities
  • High level of professional adaptability
  • Ability to self-manage and self-organize
  • Experience in working with remote teams where distance, language or other barrier may be a challenge
  • Ability to work remotely
  • Show a willingness to be a part of the team

