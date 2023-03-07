Project Manager – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

A leading HealthTech platform company with a culture based on strong values, accountability, collaboration and no politics is looking for a Project Manager. Our client believes in transforming healthcare to enhance people’s lives and they find creative ways to make healthcare more affordable and accessible to everyone – all through tech. The company is a thriving and growing company that rewards great performance and offers wide and varied growth opportunities.

This is a Fixed Term 12 month contract and your role will be to take responsibility for the management and execution of a large and complex software project our client is about to undertake. This role will be the key driver of this project which is regarded as a key strategic imperative for the business. This means there will be a lot of eyes monitoring the progress and a lot riding on the successful delivery of the project.

Qualifications & Experience

Business related Degree or Diploma

Must be PMP certified

Minimum 5 years of experience as a Project Manager within a software development environment

Minimum 3yrs experience working in an agile (SCRUM) environment

Experience in healthcare industry advantageous

Additional project management certifications advantageous

Knowledge and Skills

Exceptional communication skills – particularly at a Senior Management and Executive level.

Meticulous planner that, more importantly, is able to document and communicate the plan in various levels of detail.

Able to motivate teams constructively

A good understanding of modern software development methodologies including, but not limited to, development cycles, QA cycles, software stabilization and the complexities of pilots.

Document and track project progress in detail using the tools provided.

Communicate project progress in various levels of detail

Accurately quantify project risks and variances

Exposure to [URL Removed] and G-suite is advantageous

Behavioral Competence

Strong persona, willing to drive delivery in uncomfortable situations

Good problem-solving and analytical abilities

High level of professional adaptability

Ability to self-manage and self-organize

Experience in working with remote teams where distance, language or other barrier may be a challenge

Ability to work remotely

Show a willingness to be a part of the team

