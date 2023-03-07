Python Backend Software Engineer – Semi Remote – R720 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

A super opportunity to work on ultra-modern software and platforms is available in a progressive team within a manufacturing business! The team boasts amazing technologists that are all exceptional in their fields, creating top tier software systems in the manufacturing industry.

You will be responsible for developing and operating production ready business applications (24/7), liaising with customer, team members and external vendors and deploying applications in AWS (via Github)

Technical knowledge:

Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture

At least 6 years’ worth of experience using back-end technologies such as

Python

js

Java

Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):

API Gateway, CloudWatch, DynamoDB, SQS, SNS, Kinesis and S3

Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems

Compute: Kubernetes and Serverless

Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks

Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)

Infrastructure as Code (Terraform, CloudFormation)

Monitoring and log analytics

Experience with Databases both Sql and NoSQL

Experience with:

Web Services Design & Deployment

REST

GIT

Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns

Experience in AGILE or SCRUM

Reference Number for this position is GZ56314 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, Pretoria and Home offering a contract rate of between R600 to R720 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

