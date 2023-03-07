SAP ABAP Developer Architect (Ref: TB) – Gauteng Midrand

Project Services: Consulting of our customers / application owner regarding SAP coding standard, guidelines, and code security.

Operations:

Applications operations support for SAP Security

Reporting and monitoring of code for all applications

Assistance to all developers of all applications on code solutions

Training if new developers on coding standards

Working with smartShift on code remediation automation

Assisting all applications in code transformation.

Responsible for ensuring SAP security compliance to internal controls and good practice implementation in SAP code policies to mitigate business risk.

Manage general queries in a timely and professional manner.

Enforce SAP security and SAP development guidelines.

JIRA/Confluence

Share knowledge and business process with team members to ensure that handover of tasks is a simple and effective one.

Minimum Requirements:

Degree in Computer Systems or equivalent experience.

Very strong knowledge of ABAP and Java.

Agile/Scrum methodologies.

SAP Development skills (10 years).

SAP Development Governance.

Proven experience in development management, training, and solution management.

Good understanding of company system landscapes to design adequate and governance compliant to secure role design and user provisioning.

Desired Skills:

SAP ABAP Developer

SAP ABAP Architect Developer

ABAP

