SAP ABAP Developer Architect (Ref: TB)

Project Services: Consulting of our customers / application owner regarding SAP coding standard, guidelines, and code security.
Operations:
- Applications operations support for SAP Security
- Reporting and monitoring of code for all applications
- Assistance to all developers of all applications on code solutions
- Training if new developers on coding standards
- Working with smartShift on code remediation automation
- Assisting all applications in code transformation.
- Responsible for ensuring SAP security compliance to internal controls and good practice implementation in SAP code policies to mitigate business risk.
- Manage general queries in a timely and professional manner.
- Enforce SAP security and SAP development guidelines.
- JIRA/Confluence
- Share knowledge and business process with team members to ensure that handover of tasks is a simple and effective one.
Minimum Requirements:
- Degree in Computer Systems or equivalent experience.
- Very strong knowledge of ABAP and Java.
- Agile/Scrum methodologies.
- SAP Development skills (10 years).
- SAP Development Governance.
- Proven experience in development management, training, and solution management.
- Good understanding of company system landscapes to design adequate and governance compliant to secure role design and user provisioning.
Desired Skills:
- SAP ABAP Developer
- SAP ABAP Architect Developer
- ABAP