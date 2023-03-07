SAP ABAP Developer Architect (Ref: TB)

Mar 7, 2023

Project Services: Consulting of our customers / application owner regarding SAP coding standard, guidelines, and code security.

Operations:

  • Applications operations support for SAP Security

  • Reporting and monitoring of code for all applications

  • Assistance to all developers of all applications on code solutions

  • Training if new developers on coding standards

  • Working with smartShift on code remediation automation

  • Assisting all applications in code transformation.

  • Responsible for ensuring SAP security compliance to internal controls and good practice implementation in SAP code policies to mitigate business risk.

  • Manage general queries in a timely and professional manner.

  • Enforce SAP security and SAP development guidelines.

  • JIRA/Confluence

  • Share knowledge and business process with team members to ensure that handover of tasks is a simple and effective one.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Degree in Computer Systems or equivalent experience.

  • Very strong knowledge of ABAP and Java.

  • Agile/Scrum methodologies.

  • SAP Development skills (10 years).

  • SAP Development Governance.

  • Proven experience in development management, training, and solution management.

  • Good understanding of company system landscapes to design adequate and governance compliant to secure role design and user provisioning.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP ABAP Developer
  • SAP ABAP Architect Developer
  • ABAP

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *