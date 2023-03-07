Senior Business Analyst – Western Cape

Mar 7, 2023

Join a Company that love creating amazing user experiences, and have fun at it too.
Qualifications and experience:

  • 5-6 years working with web UX, ecommerce or similar environment
  • Systems/Business Analysis experience
  • Ability to query data sources
  • Experience with consumer facing organisations ( C2C )
  • Experience in Agile, SCRUM, etc.
  • Experience with HTML, XHTML, CSS
  • Experience with various database technologies
  • Good understanding of Web Accessibility and UX

Nice to have:

  • Figma/Sketch
  • Loom
  • Google Docs/ sheets
  • Draw.IO

The role :

  • Working with various teams such as : development teams, Product Owner/Manager and other stakeholders on product initiatives
  • Propose tangible solutions that are easily translated to teams
  • Take the lead on allocated stories and drive stakeholders
  • Helping to create and execute the business plan collaboratively with business stakeholders to define priorities, build consensus, and coordinate product roadmaps and schedules.
  • Facilitating communication
  • Assisting with UX redesigns and ongoing improvements according to Continuous Integration
  • Contributing to documentation (technical and design specifications)
  • Discussing technical solutions with developers and providing innovative new ideas to solutions
  • Staying ahead of the market and position yourself and the company as a digital specialist.

Desired Skills:

  • C2C
  • Digital product owner
  • UX
  • Design

