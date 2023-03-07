Senior Business Analyst – Western Cape

Join a Company that love creating amazing user experiences, and have fun at it too.

Qualifications and experience:

5-6 years working with web UX, ecommerce or similar environment

Systems/Business Analysis experience

Ability to query data sources

Experience with consumer facing organisations ( C2C )

Experience in Agile, SCRUM, etc.

Experience with HTML, XHTML, CSS

Experience with various database technologies

Good understanding of Web Accessibility and UX

Nice to have:

Figma/Sketch

Loom

Google Docs/ sheets

Draw.IO

The role :

Working with various teams such as : development teams, Product Owner/Manager and other stakeholders on product initiatives

Propose tangible solutions that are easily translated to teams

Take the lead on allocated stories and drive stakeholders

Helping to create and execute the business plan collaboratively with business stakeholders to define priorities, build consensus, and coordinate product roadmaps and schedules.

Facilitating communication

Assisting with UX redesigns and ongoing improvements according to Continuous Integration

and ongoing improvements according to Continuous Integration Contributing to documentation (technical and design specifications)

Discussing technical solutions with developers and providing innovative new ideas to solutions

Staying ahead of the market and position yourself and the company as a digital specialist.

Desired Skills:

C2C

Digital product owner

UX

Design

