Senior Business Analyst – Western Cape

Qualifications and experience:
- 5-6 years working with web UX, ecommerce or similar environment
- Systems/Business Analysis experience
- Ability to query data sources
- Experience with consumer facing organisations ( C2C )
- Experience in Agile, SCRUM, etc.
- Experience with HTML, XHTML, CSS
- Experience with various database technologies
- Good understanding of Web Accessibility and UX
Nice to have:
- Figma/Sketch
- Loom
- Google Docs/ sheets
- Draw.IO
The role :
- Working with various teams such as : development teams, Product Owner/Manager and other stakeholders on product initiatives
- Propose tangible solutions that are easily translated to teams
- Take the lead on allocated stories and drive stakeholders
- Helping to create and execute the business plan collaboratively with business stakeholders to define priorities, build consensus, and coordinate product roadmaps and schedules.
- Facilitating communication
- Assisting with UX redesigns and ongoing improvements according to Continuous Integration
- Contributing to documentation (technical and design specifications)
- Discussing technical solutions with developers and providing innovative new ideas to solutions
- Staying ahead of the market and position yourself and the company as a digital specialist.
Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to Robyn at Hi-Tech Recruitment. Please email [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- C2C
- Digital product owner
- UX
- Design