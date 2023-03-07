Senior IT Technician at Makro Germiston

PROVIDE TECHNICAL SUPPORT
- Investigate and resolve 1st level support issues for Store end-users.
- Escalate issues to 2nd and 3rd Line support teams and manage to
resolution.
- Identify root cause of problems and implement solutions to prevent repetitive
issues.
SYSTEM MANAGEMENT
- Visual inspection of server infrastructure and POS equipment in order to
identify possible risks
- Ensure that daily backup tapes are managed in accordance to Backup
schedule
- Ensure that all assets are captured and maintained
- Perform monthly audits to ensure that no unauthorized users and active on
the various systems – AD, Moats & SAP
PROJECT MANAGEMENT
- Understand project requirements in terms of roles, responsibilities,
specifications, etc.
- Implement projects in accordance with agreed policies, procedures and
ensure that all project deadlines are met on time
- Document the implementation process and archive for future reference
purposes
SYSTEM SECURITY
- Maintain security protocols across all systems including main computer room
and network cabinets
- Conduct the necessary security checks to determine possible risk areas and
implement the required actions to eliminate the risks
OTHER RESPONSIBILITIES INNCLUDE BUT NOT LIMITED TO:
– Routine Maintanance
– SLA Management
– Develop and Retain
Desired Skills:
- Domain controller
- Microsoft Windows Server 2008
- MS Exchange Server
- LAN Management
- Communication And Interpersonal Skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Retail
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Staff Discounts
- Provident Fund