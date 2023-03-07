Senior IT Technician at Makro Germiston

PROVIDE TECHNICAL SUPPORT

Investigate and resolve 1st level support issues for Store end-users.

Escalate issues to 2nd and 3rd Line support teams and manage to

resolution.

resolution. Identify root cause of problems and implement solutions to prevent repetitive

issues.

SYSTEM MANAGEMENT

Visual inspection of server infrastructure and POS equipment in order to

identify possible risks

identify possible risks Ensure that daily backup tapes are managed in accordance to Backup

schedule

schedule Ensure that all assets are captured and maintained

Perform monthly audits to ensure that no unauthorized users and active on

the various systems – AD, Moats & SAP

PROJECT MANAGEMENT

Understand project requirements in terms of roles, responsibilities,

specifications, etc.

specifications, etc. Implement projects in accordance with agreed policies, procedures and

ensure that all project deadlines are met on time

ensure that all project deadlines are met on time Document the implementation process and archive for future reference

purposes

SYSTEM SECURITY

Maintain security protocols across all systems including main computer room

and network cabinets

and network cabinets Conduct the necessary security checks to determine possible risk areas and

implement the required actions to eliminate the risks

OTHER RESPONSIBILITIES INNCLUDE BUT NOT LIMITED TO:

– Routine Maintanance

– SLA Management

– Develop and Retain

Desired Skills:

Domain controller

Microsoft Windows Server 2008

MS Exchange Server

LAN Management

Communication And Interpersonal Skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Retail

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Staff Discounts

Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position