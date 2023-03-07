Senior IT Technician at Makro Germiston

Mar 7, 2023

PROVIDE TECHNICAL SUPPORT

  • Investigate and resolve 1st level support issues for Store end-users.
  • Escalate issues to 2nd and 3rd Line support teams and manage to
    resolution.
  • Identify root cause of problems and implement solutions to prevent repetitive
    issues.

SYSTEM MANAGEMENT

  • Visual inspection of server infrastructure and POS equipment in order to
    identify possible risks
  • Ensure that daily backup tapes are managed in accordance to Backup
    schedule
  • Ensure that all assets are captured and maintained
  • Perform monthly audits to ensure that no unauthorized users and active on
    the various systems – AD, Moats & SAP

PROJECT MANAGEMENT

  • Understand project requirements in terms of roles, responsibilities,
    specifications, etc.
  • Implement projects in accordance with agreed policies, procedures and
    ensure that all project deadlines are met on time
  • Document the implementation process and archive for future reference
    purposes

SYSTEM SECURITY

  • Maintain security protocols across all systems including main computer room
    and network cabinets
  • Conduct the necessary security checks to determine possible risk areas and
    implement the required actions to eliminate the risks

OTHER RESPONSIBILITIES INNCLUDE BUT NOT LIMITED TO:
– Routine Maintanance
– SLA Management
– Develop and Retain

Desired Skills:

  • Domain controller
  • Microsoft Windows Server 2008
  • MS Exchange Server
  • LAN Management
  • Communication And Interpersonal Skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Retail
  • 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Staff Discounts
  • Provident Fund

