Senior Java Developer LW0624 – Gauteng Midrand

- Managing projects/processes
- Leading a team of Java Developers
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language.
- Strong working knowledge of software development tools, techniques, and approaches used to build application solutions.
- Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers, and emerging computing trends
Minimum Requirements:
Role-specific knowledge:
- Java (Spring / Kafka / Groovy, Quarkus)
- Proficiency with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g., MQTT
- ORM / Entity Managers (TypeORM, Sequelize…etc)
- Postgres (SQL, Liquibase)
- Docker, Docker Compose
- Bitbucket (Git), Jenkins, Nexus, Sonarcube
- OpenAPI / Swagger
- Unit Tests | E2E Testing (Jest, Cypress, etc)
Advantageous
- Angular
- TypeScript
- Nodejs (expressjs, fastify, tsoa)
- CSS 3
- Bootstrap
- HTML 5
- OpenShift | Azure | AWS (advantageous)
- Prometheus (advantageous)
- Elastic stack (advantageous)
- CI/CD (advantageous)
- JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket, X-RAY (advantageous)
- PACT (advantageous)
- ITIL Process Knowledge
- Agile
Desired Skills:
