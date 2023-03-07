Senior Java Developer LW0624

Mar 7, 2023

  • Managing projects/processes

  • Leading a team of Java Developers

  • Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language.

  • Strong working knowledge of software development tools, techniques, and approaches used to build application solutions.

  • Working knowledge of software development tools, techniques, and approaches used to build application solutions.

  • Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers, and emerging computing trends

Minimum Requirements:

Role-specific knowledge:

  • Java (Spring / Kafka / Groovy, Quarkus)

  • Proficiency with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g., MQTT

  • ORM / Entity Managers (TypeORM, Sequelize…etc)

  • Postgres (SQL, Liquibase)

  • Docker, Docker Compose

  • Bitbucket (Git), Jenkins, Nexus, Sonarcube

  • OpenAPI / Swagger

  • Unit Tests | E2E Testing (Jest, Cypress, etc)

Advantageous

  • Angular

  • TypeScript

  • Nodejs (expressjs, fastify, tsoa)

  • CSS 3

  • Bootstrap

  • HTML 5

  • OpenShift | Azure | AWS (advantageous)

  • Prometheus (advantageous)

  • Elastic stack (advantageous)

  • CI/CD (advantageous)

  • JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket, X-RAY (advantageous)

  • PACT (advantageous)

  • ITIL Process Knowledge

  • Agile

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • kafka
  • MQ
  • front end
  • HTML

