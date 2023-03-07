Senior .Net Developer

Mar 7, 2023

We are looking for a Senior .Net Developer with a minimum of 6 years of experience.

Skills:

  • C# (.Net Core/ .Net 5)

  • SQL (Microsoft SQL Server)

  • Rest API’s

  • Cloud (AWS)

  • Basically a full stack dev, with a lean towards back end development.

  • .Net 5 at least (we will be using 6) and specifically in a web setting (not desktop application development)

  • We will be building with MVC (and potentially Razor pages in some instances)

  • Is comfortable with building REST Api’s

  • Has used Test-Driven Development before.

  • Basic SQL skills

  • Exposure to Entity Framework

  • Has worked with Microsoft SQL Server

  • Front end development (using typescript, or can at least pick it up quickly)

  • Working with Git version control

  • AWS Microservices implementation

Hybrid working model – Western Cape

6 Months Contract

Desired Skills:

  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Judgment and Decision Making
  • Operations Monitoring
  • Systems Analysis
  • Operations Analysis
  • Quality Control Analysis
  • Critival Thinking

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *