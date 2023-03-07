Senior SAP ABAP Developer (R_1448) TB – Gauteng Midrand

- Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document.
- ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements).
- Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc.
- Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing.
- Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders.
- Integration testing with other modules.
- Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing.
- Preparing the cut over strategy for MM objects.
- Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners.
- Go-live preparation and post Go-live support.
- Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails.
- Handling tickets and tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements).
- Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support.
- Executing the required changes through configuration.
- Executing the analysis and resolution of production support calls.
- Raising Change Requests (CR’s) and writing Functional Specifications for them.
- Preparing test data for testing of CR’s (Change Requests).
- Testing CR’s (Change Requests) and preparing test results.
- Carrying out regression testing and interact with consultants of other modules.
- User interface transactional solutions.
Minimum Requirements:
- Formal qualification in IT (Diploma / Degree)
- Relevant SAP Certification
- 7 years of SAP ABAP experience
- Delivery management.
- Project solution planning, estimation and costing.
- Application Architecture & Integration Architecture
Skills Required:
- SAP Module Configuration.
- Development documentation.
- Analyse and solve SAP Module issues.
- Conduct SAP Module process configuration.
- Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation.
- Analyse and scope end-user authorisation roles.
- Conduct unit tests, integration tests and system integration security tests.
- Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes.
- Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach.
- SAP ABAP Development on ECC and S/4HANA.
- Data services & BAPIs & Eclipse IDE & SAP Web IDE.
- SAP UI5 (simple lists) via Web IDE wizard.
- SAP Cloud Platform & SAP Solution Manager ChaRM.
- SAP Business Workflow & SAP MM-Purchasing.
- SAP Ariba network & SAP Ariba Guided Buying.
- SAP Fiori Lauchpad configuration & SAP-HCM-Personnel Administration.
Desired Skills:
- SAP ABAP Developer
- SAP ABAP
- ABAP