Senior SAP ABAP Developer (R_1448) TB – Gauteng Midrand

Senior SAP ABAP Developer (R_1448)

Mar 7, 2023

  • Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document.

  • ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements).

  • Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc.

  • Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing.

  • Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders.

  • Integration testing with other modules.

  • Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing.

  • Preparing the cut over strategy for MM objects.

  • Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners.

  • Go-live preparation and post Go-live support.

  • Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails.

  • Handling tickets and tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements).

  • Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support.

  • Executing the required changes through configuration.

  • Executing the analysis and resolution of production support calls.

  • Raising Change Requests (CR’s) and writing Functional Specifications for them.

  • Preparing test data for testing of CR’s (Change Requests).

  • Testing CR’s (Change Requests) and preparing test results.

  • Carrying out regression testing and interact with consultants of other modules.

  • User interface transactional solutions.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Formal qualification in IT (Diploma / Degree)

  • Relevant SAP Certification

  • 7 years of SAP ABAP experience

  • Delivery management.

  • Project solution planning, estimation and costing.

  • Application Architecture & Integration Architecture

Skills Required:

  • SAP Module Configuration.

  • Development documentation.

  • Analyse and solve SAP Module issues.

  • Conduct SAP Module process configuration.

  • Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation.

  • Analyse and scope end-user authorisation roles.

  • Conduct unit tests, integration tests and system integration security tests.

  • Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes.

  • Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach.

  • SAP ABAP Development on ECC and S/4HANA.

  • Data services & BAPIs & Eclipse IDE & SAP Web IDE.

  • SAP UI5 (simple lists) via Web IDE wizard.

  • SAP Cloud Platform & SAP Solution Manager ChaRM.

  • SAP Business Workflow & SAP MM-Purchasing.

  • SAP Ariba network & SAP Ariba Guided Buying.

  • SAP Fiori Lauchpad configuration & SAP-HCM-Personnel Administration.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP ABAP Developer
  • SAP ABAP
  • ABAP

