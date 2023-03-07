Senior Test Analyst

One of the leading giants in the Retail space are on the hunt for a SeniorTest Analyst with Digital experience to join their fantastic team of Analysts.

The ideal candidate should have:

Formal Education Grade 12 Diploma or Degree

ISTQB Certified

Manual Testing

Digital experience

Testing in a Retail or Financial environment

5-6 years knowledge of functional testing, system testing, end-to-end scenario testing, integration testing, regression testing.

Experience with API Testing

Testing in an Agile environment

Apply now for more info 🙂

Desired Skills:

Test Analyst

Digital

API

ISTQB

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

