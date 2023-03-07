Senior Test Analyst

One of the leading giants in the Retail space are on the hunt for a SeniorTest Analyst with Digital experience to join their fantastic team of Analysts.
The ideal candidate should have:
- Formal Education Grade 12 Diploma or Degree
- ISTQB Certified
- Manual Testing
- Digital experience
- Testing in a Retail or Financial environment
- 5-6 years knowledge of functional testing, system testing, end-to-end scenario testing, integration testing, regression testing.
- Experience with API Testing
- Testing in an Agile environment
Desired Skills:
- Test Analyst
- Digital
- API
- ISTQB
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma