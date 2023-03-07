Senior Test Analyst – Western Cape Brackenfell

Mar 7, 2023

One of the leading giants in the Retail space are on the hunt for a SeniorTest Analyst with Digital experience to join their fantastic team of Analysts.

The ideal candidate should have:

  • Formal Education Grade 12 Diploma or Degree
  • ISTQB Certified
  • Manual Testing
  • Digital experience
  • Testing in a Retail or Financial environment
  • 5-6 years knowledge of functional testing, system testing, end-to-end scenario testing, integration testing, regression testing.
  • Experience with API Testing
  • Testing in an Agile environment

