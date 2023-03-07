Solution Architect

The Solution Architects are focused on enabling business and IT leaders to make investment decisions that balance and prioritise current operational demands, disruptions, and opportunities with the longer-term strategic vision of the organisation.

Requirements

Identifying and analysing of the organisation’s Business drivers and business development strategies

Analysing of the current IT ecosystem to detect critical deficiencies and Pain Points

Recommending solutions for overall Business and Technology innovation and optimisation/improvement that will increase sustainability and prepare for future expansion

Align with the organisation’s technology and governance strategies, policies, and standards – or direct necessary changes to these

Delivering transition views (models) that are an interim view, in between the current state and a future state

Ensuring that the architecture of the enterprise is optimised, it is essential that all Architecture Domains (Business Architecture, Data Architecture, Application architecture, Technology Architecture) integrate (and inter-operate) in a cost-effective manner, with minimum effort and maximum benefit to the organisation

Guiding the technology, design patterns, design constructs and the (re-usable) solution building blocks that make up a Solution Architecture, defining a conceptual Solution Architecture

Keeping up to date with and having a clear understanding of the capabilities and benefits of new/emerging technologies in order to apply same in a business context

Provide assistance in business case development (i.e., research, data collection). Provide factual content to the feasibility studies that are needed for standard development projects and enhancements

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Business Administration, Engineering, or a related discipline with an Information Technology focus

8 years of experience in IT, with a minimum of two years in Business Process Design

Project Management Certification preferable

TOGAF Certification preferable

Experience with process redesign methods and tools

5 years of demonstrated management / supervisory experience in system management

Desired Skills:

togaf

solution architect

