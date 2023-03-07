Solution Architect – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

The Solution Architects are focused on enabling business and IT leaders to make investment decisions that balance and prioritise current operational demands, disruptions, and opportunities with the longer-term strategic vision of the organisation.
Requirements
- Identifying and analysing of the organisation’s Business drivers and business development strategies
- Analysing of the current IT ecosystem to detect critical deficiencies and Pain Points
- Recommending solutions for overall Business and Technology innovation and optimisation/improvement that will increase sustainability and prepare for future expansion
- Align with the organisation’s technology and governance strategies, policies, and standards – or direct necessary changes to these
- Delivering transition views (models) that are an interim view, in between the current state and a future state
- Ensuring that the architecture of the enterprise is optimised, it is essential that all Architecture Domains (Business Architecture, Data Architecture, Application architecture, Technology Architecture) integrate (and inter-operate) in a cost-effective manner, with minimum effort and maximum benefit to the organisation
- Guiding the technology, design patterns, design constructs and the (re-usable) solution building blocks that make up a Solution Architecture, defining a conceptual Solution Architecture
- Keeping up to date with and having a clear understanding of the capabilities and benefits of new/emerging technologies in order to apply same in a business context
- Provide assistance in business case development (i.e., research, data collection). Provide factual content to the feasibility studies that are needed for standard development projects and enhancements
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Business Administration, Engineering, or a related discipline with an Information Technology focus
- 8 years of experience in IT, with a minimum of two years in Business Process Design
- Project Management Certification preferable
- TOGAF Certification preferable
- Experience with process redesign methods and tools
- 5 years of demonstrated management / supervisory experience in system management
Desired Skills:
- togaf
- solution architect