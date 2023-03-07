Strong Q4 growth fails to fuel overall peripherals market

The worldwide hardcopy peripherals market saw overall shipments grow 11,6% year-over-year (YoY) to nearly 25-million units in the fourth quarter of 2022 (4Q22), according to IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker. Shipment value during the quarter increased 14,8% to $11,1-billion.

The strong gains during 4Q22 weren’t enough to fuel shipment growth for the full year – the overall market declined 1,4% YoY for 2022. However, market value improved 0,7% YoY to approximately $39,9-billion for 2022.

Notable highlights from the quarter include:

* The Top Three regional markets all recorded YoY growth during 4Q22 with China (PRC) leading the way with 31,7% growth, followed by Western Europe at 13,1% and the US at 7,2%. Contributing to these gains were improved microchip/component supplies and adequate inventory to meet consumer and business demands.

* Despite the gains in 4Q22, Western Europe and the US both saw a YoY decline in shipments for the full year 2002, down 4,1% and 6,2% respectively. China ended the year with shipment growth of 8,2% for 2022.

* The Top Five vendors all saw YoY growth in 4Q22. Key drivers for this growth include improved supplies, increased consumer demand, robust consumer promotions, and enhanced channel incentives.

Top 5 Hardcopy Peripherals Companies, Unit Shipments, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q4 2022 (based on unit shipments) Companies 4Q22 Unit Shipments 4Q22 Market Share 4Q21 Unit Shipments 4Q21 Market Share 4Q22/4Q21 Growth 1. HP Inc. 8,662,882 34.7% 8,456,441 37.8% +2.4% 2. Canon Group 5,276,581 21.2% 4,524,104 20.2% +16.6% 3. Epson 5,159,492 20.7% 4,391,498 19.7% +17.5% 4. Brother 2,192,849 8.8% 1,812,528 8.1% +21.0% 5. Pantum 747,063 3.0% 461,588 2.1% +61.8% Others 2,902,982 11.6% 2,699,496 12.1% +7.5% Total 24,941,849 100.0% 22,345,655 100.0% +11.6% Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, March 3, 2023