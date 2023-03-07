Strong Q4 growth fails to fuel overall peripherals market

The worldwide hardcopy peripherals market saw overall shipments grow 11,6% year-over-year (YoY) to nearly 25-million units in the fourth quarter of 2022 (4Q22), according to IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker. Shipment value during the quarter increased 14,8% to $11,1-billion.
The strong gains during 4Q22 weren’t enough to fuel shipment growth for the full year – the overall market declined 1,4% YoY for 2022. However, market value improved 0,7% YoY to approximately $39,9-billion for 2022.
Notable highlights from the quarter include:
* The Top Three regional markets all recorded YoY growth during 4Q22 with China (PRC) leading the way with 31,7% growth, followed by Western Europe at 13,1% and the US at 7,2%. Contributing to these gains were improved microchip/component supplies and adequate inventory to meet consumer and business demands.
* Despite the gains in 4Q22, Western Europe and the US both saw a YoY decline in shipments for the full year 2002, down 4,1% and 6,2% respectively. China ended the year with shipment growth of 8,2% for 2022.
* The Top Five vendors all saw YoY growth in 4Q22. Key drivers for this growth include improved supplies, increased consumer demand, robust consumer promotions, and enhanced channel incentives.
|Top 5 Hardcopy Peripherals Companies, Unit Shipments, Market Share, and Year-Over-Year Growth, Q4 2022 (based on unit shipments)
|Companies
|4Q22 Unit Shipments
|4Q22 Market Share
|4Q21 Unit Shipments
|4Q21 Market Share
|4Q22/4Q21 Growth
|1. HP Inc.
|8,662,882
|34.7%
|8,456,441
|37.8%
|+2.4%
|2. Canon Group
|5,276,581
|21.2%
|4,524,104
|20.2%
|+16.6%
|3. Epson
|5,159,492
|20.7%
|4,391,498
|19.7%
|+17.5%
|4. Brother
|2,192,849
|8.8%
|1,812,528
|8.1%
|+21.0%
|5. Pantum
|747,063
|3.0%
|461,588
|2.1%
|+61.8%
|Others
|2,902,982
|11.6%
|2,699,496
|12.1%
|+7.5%
|Total
|24,941,849
|100.0%
|22,345,655
|100.0%
|+11.6%
|Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, March 3, 2023