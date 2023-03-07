System Engineer

Mar 7, 2023

An industry leading Bank has a rewarding opportunity available for a System Engineer who will be responsible for the implementation of individual applications on the Banking Cognitive Platform according to industry standards and architect guidance.

Purpose Statement:

  • Responsible for the implementation of individual applications on the Banking Cognitive Platform according to industry standards and architect guidance.

Experience:
(Minimum)

  • 5 years’ proven experience in software development.
  • 2 years’ proven experience in software development on a cloud environment.
  • Experience in the following development languages:
  • Minimum:

Qualifications:
(Minimum / Ideal)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology.
  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational.

Knowledge:
(Minimum)

  • Cloud environment.
  • IT systems development processes (SDLC).
  • Application development.
  • Testing practices.

Knowledge:
(Ideal)

  • UML.
  • Systems analysis and design.
  • Cloud services and more specifically the Azure environment

Skills:

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills

Desired Skills:

  • system engineer
  • .Net
  • C#
  • Cloud Platform
  • SQL

