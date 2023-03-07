An industry leading Bank has a rewarding opportunity available for a System Engineer who will be responsible for the implementation of individual applications on the Banking Cognitive Platform according to industry standards and architect guidance.
Purpose Statement:
- Responsible for the implementation of individual applications on the Banking Cognitive Platform according to industry standards and architect guidance.
Experience:
(Minimum)
- 5 years’ proven experience in software development.
- 2 years’ proven experience in software development on a cloud environment.
- Experience in the following development languages:
- Minimum:
Qualifications:
(Minimum / Ideal)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology.
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational.
Knowledge:
(Minimum)
- Cloud environment.
- IT systems development processes (SDLC).
- Application development.
- Testing practices.
Knowledge:
(Ideal)
- UML.
- Systems analysis and design.
- Cloud services and more specifically the Azure environment
Skills:
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
