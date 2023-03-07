System Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

An industry leading Bank has a rewarding opportunity available for a System Engineer who will be responsible for the implementation of individual applications on the Banking Cognitive Platform according to industry standards and architect guidance.

Purpose Statement:

Responsible for the implementation of individual applications on the Banking Cognitive Platform according to industry standards and architect guidance.

Experience:

(Minimum)

5 years’ proven experience in software development.

2 years’ proven experience in software development on a cloud environment.

Experience in the following development languages:

Minimum:

Qualifications:

(Minimum / Ideal)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology.

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational.

Knowledge:

(Minimum)

Cloud environment.

IT systems development processes (SDLC).

Application development.

Testing practices.

Knowledge:

(Ideal)

UML.

Systems analysis and design.

Cloud services and more specifically the Azure environment

Skills:

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful. [URL Removed]

You can visit our website for more vacancies: [URL Removed] / LinkedIn

Desired Skills:

system engineer

.Net

C#

Cloud Platform

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position