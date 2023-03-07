Systems Analyst (x2) – Western Cape Cape Town

Mar 7, 2023

We are looking for a Senior and an Intermediate Systems Analyst with a minimum of 5 years experience in systems analysis and design.
Must have sound UML experience, sound understanding of service design, solid expertise in MS SQL and experience using service integration testing tools e.g. SoapUI, Postman.

12-month contract – perm can also be considered
Hybrid work model – Cape Town

Desired Skills:

  • Sound UML experience
  • Sound understanding of service design
  • Solid expertise in MS SQL
  • systems analysis and design
  • service integration testing tools
  • SoapUI
  • Postman

