Systems Engineer (CH898) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Our client, in the banking industry is looking to employ a Systems Engineer with AWS (Cloud) Experience. The Systems Engineer is responsible for the implementation of individual applications on the bank’s Cognitive Platform according to industry standards and architect guidance.
Experience
- 5 years’ proven experience in software development
- 2 years’ proven experience in software development on a cloud environment (AWS)
- Experience in the following development languages:
- Minimum
- SQL 20 and higher
- .Net (C#)
- Python
- Angular
- JavaScript
- Node JS
- Minimum
Qualifications (Minimum)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Knowledge
Min: Must have detailed knowledge of:
- Cloud environment
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Testing practices
Ideal: Knowledge of:
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- Cloud services and more specifically the AWS /Azure environment
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
General:
- Conditions of Employment: Clear criminal & Credit record; Contactable via own mobile phone
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- Our client is committed to diversity, applications to this position will strictly be considered in support of our employment equity goals.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.
Desired Skills:
- APIs
- AWS
- C#
- Software Development
- SQL
- Systems Engineering